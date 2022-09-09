StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Insider Transactions at Cedar Realty Trust

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

