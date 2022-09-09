StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

