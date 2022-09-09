StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.