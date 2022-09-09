StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
