S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

