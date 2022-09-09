S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

