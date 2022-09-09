Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 16,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 6,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

