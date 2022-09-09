Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) vs. Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90

Profitability

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Symbotic has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 86.59%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Risk & Volatility

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 115.27 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -4.22 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Symbotic beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

