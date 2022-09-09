Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Purchases A$29,799.82 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider David Gallop acquired 31,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$29,799.82 ($20,839.03).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

