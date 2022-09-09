TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.89.

TASK stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.70.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TaskUs by 31.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

