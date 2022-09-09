TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.46. TaskUs shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.
TaskUs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.