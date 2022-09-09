TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.46. TaskUs shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.