Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.31).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,592 shares of company stock worth $10,458,516.

LON:TW opened at GBX 105.65 ($1.28) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

