Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

