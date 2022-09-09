Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.82

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.82 and traded as low as $132.49. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $134.54, with a volume of 5,598,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,378,000 after acquiring an additional 747,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,349,000 after purchasing an additional 540,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,400,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 291,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

