Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 3.5 %

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.70.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

