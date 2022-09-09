Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $70,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

