Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $85,345,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

