The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.40 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.58 ($0.16). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The 600 Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

