The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

