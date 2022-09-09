The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

