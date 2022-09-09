The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

