The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €20.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Performance

ALO stock opened at €20.39 ($20.81) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.63.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.