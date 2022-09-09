The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €30.84 ($31.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. Covestro has a 1 year low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($61.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.97 and its 200-day moving average is €38.99.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.