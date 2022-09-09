The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.40 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS opened at €53.68 ($54.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.40. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a one year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

