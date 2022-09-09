The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.48 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.