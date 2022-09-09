The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $162.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

