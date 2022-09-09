The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.