The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($18.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2,365.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,501.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,559.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.