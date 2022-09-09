The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,391 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 15,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 516,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 197,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,918,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,381,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

