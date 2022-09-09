Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $61.39 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.