TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

