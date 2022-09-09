Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $43,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

