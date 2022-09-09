TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Down 2.7%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 4,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

TROOPS Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

