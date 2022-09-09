TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEBZ. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 246.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter.

