Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
