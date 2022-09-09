Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

