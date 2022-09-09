Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $470.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $380.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.93. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

