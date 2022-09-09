UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $185.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.42.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,457,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,194,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,455,036,000 after buying an additional 1,209,925 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,831,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

