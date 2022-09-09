Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.71. Udemy shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 3,405 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.