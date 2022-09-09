Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.29

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$37.68. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$37.22, with a volume of 243,945 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.3199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

About Uni-Select

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.