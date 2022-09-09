United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after buying an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.