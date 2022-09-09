United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.