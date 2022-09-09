United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

