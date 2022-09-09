United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

