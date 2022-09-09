United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $304.93 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

