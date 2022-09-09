Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

