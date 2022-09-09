VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.43 and last traded at $211.61. Approximately 3,905,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,339,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.