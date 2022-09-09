Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

