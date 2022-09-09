Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 95,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 103,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,382,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

