Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

