Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.