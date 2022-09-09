Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of VTWRF opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

